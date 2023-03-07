Adam Huss only played General Hospital's Prince Nikolas Cassadine for a short period of time before the character exited. But joining the soap for the character's final arc meant a lot to the actor. He spoke to Soap Opera Digest about signing on to the soap to film that part of the storyline.

Huss had previously subbed in occasionally for Marcus Coloma as Nikolas; he figured he wouldn't be called up again once Coloma's departure was announced. And then he got the call that he was drafted in for the end of the storyline. Huss said:

They asked if I was available to play out this arc, the close of the storyline. I went through so many emotions. I was literally about to go on a road trip to go home for Christmas the next day. And, of course, if GH comes knocking, you go, ‘Okay, I’m changing everything and I’ll stay!’ I was immediately thrown from, ‘Woo-hoo, here come the holidays’ to, ‘Boom, back to studying in my bedroom with the door shut.’ And when I read the scripts, I was like, ‘Holy…. Oh, my God!’ I knew the magnitude of these scenes and I got a twinge of fear, but then I got excited. ‘I get to come in and play all this juicy, well-written stuff, the culmination of this character’s journey?’ I just felt like, ‘What a blessing that I get this chance.’ I was just so excited. I just felt very prepared to go in and do it.

Huss appreciated the chance to work opposite talented daytime stars, saying:

When you’re working with people who are so talented, from Maura [West, Ava] to Genie [Francis, Laura] to Avery [Pohl, Esme] to Nicholas [Chavez, Spencer] to Rebecca Herbst [Elizabeth], every single person there that I got to work with, that was all I needed. I just needed to be open to this amazing energy coming at me. It just felt like everything in my body came alive. It was so exciting. It was just amazing to get to play with actors of this caliber.

He also appreciated fans' response to his performance as the storyline climaxed, reflecting: