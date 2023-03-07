Skip to main content
Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Bill Puts Sheila on Notice

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 7, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Sheila returns from her tryst with Deacon, and finds Bill waiting on her wondering where she’s been. She quickly lies saying she was shopping on Rodeo Drive (but has no bags). Bill wonders (as I did) where her bags are. Sheila says going to Rodeo isn’t about the shopping. She’s just happy to be free and able to go wherever she wishes, for which she has him to thank.

Sheila quickly switches topics and asks about his visit with Liam. Bill says it went about how she would expect. She wishes his children would make an effort to accept her. Bill stares at her suspiciously making Sheila uncomfortable so she tries to liquor him up. He icily agrees and she wonders why he’s looking at her as he is.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Fears Bills Wrath

Bill admits Liam said he shouldn’t trust Sheila. He thinks she’s playing him. As Sheila pours drinks, Bill says he told Liam they are open and honest with one another which is why he trusts her. Bill takes on Dollar Bill pose and says everyone knows that no one betrays him and gets away with it. With that, he raises his glass and forces a toast. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

