On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila and Deacon are breathless after they finish their romp in the sheets. She's missed how good it is when they are together. Deacon thinks they have a sense of belonging when they're together. Sheila needed to relax and reconnect with Deacon.

Sheila is experiencing flashbacks of her former prison home. Deacon immediately suspects what's going on, but before he can verbalize, Sheila freaks out. She can't believe she jeopardized her freedom for a roll in the hay. Bill is the only person standing between her and prison.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Gets What She Needs From Bill

Side Note: Sheila's charges were dropped and she was released. They could re-file but she would have a fighting chance based on the flip-flopping done by Finn and Steffy, as well as the blackmailing by Bill.

Deacon reminds Sheila they need to go into this affair with eyes wide open. He believes Bill thinks of himself like a mob boss and acts accordingly. Sheila isn't really listening when she says Bill only asked for her honesty. He can never know about their sexual escapades. Sheila thinks Bill might kill both of them.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!