CBS Presents Y&R 50th Anniversary Special by Entertainment Tonight to Air March 27

Entertainment Tonight is gearing up to toast 50 years of The Young and the Restless. ET will air a 50th-anniversary special celebration for the number-one daytime drama. Presented by CBS, the special will be hosted by Nischelle Turner from Y&R's set.

The special will include interviews and footage of cast members throughout the show's 50 years, along with the present-day cast and never-before-seen moments on the show. Viewers will also get a look back at classic storylines throughout the years, such as the biggest feuds, legendary weddings, huge romances, famous Y&R grads, and big pop culture moments.

The special will also pay tribute to former cast members like the late Jeanne Cooper and Kristoff St. John.

Get a little taste of what's to come below!

The on-air celebration begins on Wednesday, March 22, commemorating the broadcast anniversary of March 26. CBS Presents The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration, an Entertainment Tonight special airs Monday, March 27 at 8 PM EST on CBS and is available to stream live on Paramount+.