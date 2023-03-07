On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Brady tells Chloe he’s out on bail and wonders if she’s really happy for him. Chloe is less than thrilled with Brady and his illegal shenanigans. Brady would have done anything to undo the drama initiated by Kristen and Li. He thinks they will be able to move forward with Rachel now that Kristen is out of the picture. John is bringing Rachel down for lunch and Brady wants Chloe to join them.

John arrives with Rachel who immediately blames Chloe for Brady’s incarceration (I love this little demon seed). Rachel saw the news about Brady and the salacious news about Eric in The Spectator - while John thought she was playing a game. Rachel continues to go after Chloe blaming her for both Brady and Kristen’s incarcerations. John puts his foot down saying she can’t walk around saying things that aren’t true. With that, he sits Rachel down for a little story time.

John tells Rachel the story of Brady and Marlena’s checkered history. He hated Marlena just like she hates Chloe. Grandma Marlena was able to eventually work things out with Brady and their relationship completely changed (such a good use of history). They all agree they miss Marlena. Brady explains how Marlena loved Brady like his own mother. Rachel understands but still wants Chloe gone. John exits for a meeting with Steve and Rachel throws a fit about being stuck having lunch with Chloe.

Salem PD - Jail: Sloan ribs Eric about Belle not representing him. She offers to represent him even though he caused her such difficulties. Eric doesn’t understand why Sloan would offer to represent him. Sloan shows him the Lady Whistleblower column. She admits maybe she was too hasty in ending their sexy time. She thinks he feels the same way. Eric appreciates the offer but says he can’t afford her. Sloan offers to, um, take it out in trade (the unpriesting of Eric adds prostitution to the menu).

Sloan quickly gets Eric released and leaves him to be processed. They’ll discuss her, um, retainer at a later date.

DiMera Mansion: EJ thinks Gabi can be used as a witness to Stefan’s erratic behavior. That being said, EJ’s worried Stefan will realize he’s being drugged. As they’re discussing booting Stefan from DiMera, Johnny arrives. EJ tells Johnny the vial he found actually belonged to Stefan. He lies saying he’s afraid Stefan is on drugs, and his first duty is to make sure Stefan doesn’t do damage to the company. Johnny agrees to keep the information under his hat for now.

Nicole thinks Johnny bought EJ’s story. They compliment each other on their lying abilities. Nicole thinks it’s a risk to trust Johnny because he’s close to Stefan (is he?). EJ says Johnny will be another set of eyes to witness Stefan’s downfall. Just then, EJ fakes a headache and is thrilled Nicole bought his act. They exit to head to DiMera.

Random Park: Stefan says he’s a little dizzy, but covers saying Gabi has that impact on him. Stefan is thrilled they are finally back together. Gabi is less enthused since they’re not together the way they should be. Gabi blames Li, but Stefan points out she willingly agreed to the contract. She tells him about the DiMera shares and he understands - especially after he finds out they’re not having sex. She goes on to explain she didn’t think he would ever get over Chloe (what is this strange music playing in the background?). Gabi wants to leave Li, but Stefan thinks they can continue to play Li so they can eventually be together and run DiMera.

Stefan’s feeling a little fuzzy, but makes the point that they need Li’s shares… unless EJ becomes incapacitated. He explains Stefan’s been drugging EJ to take him down. Gabi is as into Stefan’s plan as Nicole is into EJ’s. Stefan reiterates that Li’s shares are their insurance policy which is why she must stay married to him.

Shin Boarding House: Li is furious Gabi lied to him and pitches a coffee cup at the door just as Wendy enters. He apologizes and says he found out Gabi lied to him. He admits to tracking her phone and knows she’s with Stefan. Wendy is furious with her brother for stalking Gabi and doesn’t blame her for lying. Li continues to profess his love for Gabi saying he loves her more than he ever thought he could love anyone. She believes him, but says he should set Gabi free.

Li calls Sloan saying he wants to cancel the contract with Gabi. Sloan thinks he’s a fool as the contract is ironclad. She goes on to mention the contract implies if Gabi cheats she sacrifices the shares. With that, Li changes his mind, hangs up, and exits.

DiMera Enterprises: Johnny arrives to find Wendy working. He wants to have a little lunch, but she’s only been at work for 20 minutes. She switches topics saying she hopes she kept her name out of it when he confronted EJ about the drugs. Wendy quickly figures out the vial belonged to Stefan, but immediately suspects EJ is not telling the whole truth (that Wendy is a smart cookie).

Johnny gets angry at the implication EJ is still using. Wendy reminds him EJ is the one who’s screwing up at work. Johnny assures her EJ is back to his normal self and was even discussing having Stefan removed from DiMera. Suddenly, Johnny realizes he shouldn’t have said what he did in front of Wendy. She thinks if Stefan’s on drugs no one would be phased by EJ pushing for his removal. Johnny is suddenly smacked upside the head with the reality that EJ is lying to him. He blurts out his suspicion that EJ wants him to be a witness against Stefan and is maybe drugging him… just as EJ arrives.

Endings

Outside the Brady Pub, Nicole walks up to find Eric on the phone. She assumes Belle got him out of jail, but Eric corrects her saying Sloan is his lawyer. Nicole is somewhat taken aback since Eric said they broke up. Just then, Sloan arrives and wonders aloud why either of them would give up the best sex of their lives - and pulls Eric into a kiss.

EJ didn’t hear what Johnny and Wendy were discussing but does wonder what they’re discussing.

Chloe is going to leave as it’s essential Rachel knows she comes first. He tries to stop her but Chloe exits.

Gabi and Stefan agree six months isn’t that long to wait to be together and engage in a kiss. As they kiss again, Li arrives on the scene.

