Drew Barrymore Explains Evolution as Host and Dislike of Talk Show Comparisons

The Drew Barrymore Show has gone from strength to strength recently. And host Drew Barrymore received a new profile in the Los Angeles Times, which highlighted her passion and growth as a host. She spoke to the newspaper about working to improve the show and her dislike of being compared to her daytime counterparts.

When Barrymore started hosting the show, chats with guests ran long, meaning some episodes lasted over two-and-a-half hours (which post-production editors would have to trim to 42 minutes). She reflected:

I realized that I would gush too much, not letting people have the floor because I was going overboard telling them how much I loved them.

Barrymore put in the work to restrain her effusiveness, both in her personal and professional lives. And since the chatfest was split into two half-hour segments that could be aired consecutively or separately, ratings have skyrocketed, Barrymore has made headlines for her unique appeal, and the show has been renewed for Season 4.

But even as the show turned around and became a success with the revised format, Barrymore still doesn't like having her show compared to other daytime programs. At a meeting with writers and producers, Times columnist Amy Kaufman noted, a staffer made a lighthearted comparison to another show. Barrymore stood up to close the door after that employee left and ended up telling the room:

We never sit around and talk like that. We’re never, like, ‘Yay! We’re doing better than someone else!’ That’s not who we are — that’s not who I am — and I’m very upset right now.

After the incident, Barrymore recalled later, she ended up crying, having a panic attack, taking anti-anxiety meditation, and calling her publicist. The dislike of competition stems from feeling rejection after not getting parts as a child actor, Barrymore explained.

Barrymore still brings her own personality to her program. Co-host Ross Mathews mused:

You hear that a lot from our guests: What is happening? Sometimes I’ll be reading the teleprompter and she’ll just start petting my shoulder because she’s so tactile. If you say something that she loves, whether she knows you or not, she will storm through a room or TV studio and just embrace you. And if it wasn’t Drew Barrymore, you’d be like, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, do I know you?'

He noted that because the action is genuine and comes from Barrymore herself, guests embrace it. And now, he opined, viewers are doing the same, embracing the host herself.