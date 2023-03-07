On today’s General Hospital recap: Willow wants a moment with Nina and updates her on Liesl's tests. Nina asks how Willow is feeling and about the kids. Willow allows Nina to ask about her health but tells her the kids are off limits. Willow tells Nina that Liesl isn't in the clear yet, partly because of her age and any possible unknown underlying conditions.

Nina asks about Willow's health, and she claims she has problems with her appetite and brittle nails. Nina is grateful she shared so much but Willow admits she’s only doing it at Liesl’s request. Alone with Michael, Willow says Nina asked appropriate questions but she hasn't forgotten what Nina has done to their family.

Dex summons Michael to tell him that he thinks Sonny is onto him. Dex says Sonny got an update on Pikeman and shut him out. Dex mentions the date he and Sonny had and Micheal says he has nothing to worry about. Michael thinks Dex is closer than he thinks and shouldn’t push the Pikeman issue.

Drew wants him and Carly to go public with their relationship, but she reminds him of the insider trading issue. She admits she likes the secretive side of their relationship and swears that no one is onto them. Carly asks about Ned going after them, but Drew says he only sided with Valentin who's now dead. He mentions Valentin's ELQ shares were passed down to Charlotte and Laura is handling them. He thinks they can regain control of Valentin's shares and if they give Ned control of ELQ, he will back off. Carly and Drew end up in bed together.

Alexis runs into Curtis coming out of an NA meeting and asks about his wedding. Curtis mentions problems with his marriage to Portia but doesn't go into details.

TJ asks Molly if she took the pregnancy test and she tells him it was negative. TJ realizes they weren't ready though he does seem disappointed. Alexis and Curtis interrupt. Molly tells her mother about the possible pregnancy and how she wants a baby. Molly doesn't know how TJ feels about it and Alexis tells her to speak to TJ.

TJ tells Curtis about the possible pregnancy and that he realized he really wanted a baby with Molly. He thinks Molly doesn't feels the same and doesn't want to push her. Curtis tells him to speak with Molly. Alone again, TJ tells Molly they need to discuss finances and logistics, but she says she wants to have a baby and he agrees.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Willow Accepts Liesl’s Help But Continues to Reject Nina

Marshall tells Portia he's going to get the results of his genetic screening, and asks about things between her and Curtis. Portia explains why she didn't' tell Curtis about Trina and thought Marshall would understand. Portia's worried she ruined everything, including with Marshall, but he reassures her. Marshall admits he's worried about the results of the test, and how he will move forward. Portia convinces him to have Curtis be there with him, and Marshall calls him to come to the hospital

Austin interrupts Ava before she can tell Sonny what happened to Nikolas. She says Sonny would do anything to protect her because of Avery. Ava tells Austin that Nikolas is her responsibility and not to give anyone a chance to suspect him. Mason eavesdrops as Ava says Sonny can help her while Austin disagrees.

Mason makes veiled comments about the stables at Wyndemere and rotting things left behind. Mason insists on putting his number in Ava's phone and tells her to answer when he calls.

Olivia's not happy that Sonny and Ava are having a conversation, but he says Ava's fragile right now because of what happened with Ryan. Olivia says Ava seems friendly with Austin and to let him help Ava. Sonny asks Olivia to let him know Willow's condition since she's at the mansion. Olivia says if Sonny wants things to change with Millow, he has to do something about it.

Sonny asks Olivia to be nicer to Nina. Olivia says her loyalty is to Carly and the two discuss Carly and Drew. Sonny says he knows why they're keeping things quiet and Olivia mentions the insider trading before walking off. Nina walks in.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!