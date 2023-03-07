Skip to main content
Chandra Wilson

Grey's Anatomy Star Chandra Wilson to Return to General Hospital For The Nurses Ball

As a long-running star of Grey's AnatomyChandra Wilson is no stranger to appearing on ABC dramas. Now, TV Line is reporting that the actress is returning to General Hospital for the upcoming Nurses Ball. The Nurses Ball (the first since 2020) is set to kick off on April 3 as part of the soap's 60th-anniversary celebration.

Avid soap fan Wilson will reprise the part of Sydney Val Jean, fashion editor for WXPC. She has slipped into the role of Sydney once before, having previously played hospital patient Tina Estrada and therapist Dr. Linda Massey.

Take a glimpse at some sneak-peek photos over at TV Line.

