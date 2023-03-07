The Bold and the Beautiful will welcome home an important character in the near future. Actor Joshua Hoffman will take on the role of RJ Forrester, only son of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), reports Deadline.

Last seen on screen in 2018 before heading to boarding school in Europe, RJ returns to Los Angeles as a young man with a blossoming career of his own. Of course, he's bound to become ensnared in some family drama.

Hoffman has previously appeared on shows like Girl Meets World, Code Black, and Shameless. He'll start taping episodes of B&B on March 14, with his first airdate coming on April 21.