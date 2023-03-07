RHOA's Porsha Williams Slams Tamron Hall's Journalistic Integrity

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has accused Tamron Hall of having poor journalism skills. Yeah, you read that right.

Williams appeared on the popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club as a guest co-host for the entire week. There, she and hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God critiqued their former colleague and co-host Angela Yee's interview with Hall.

During her March 2 appearance on the talk show, Yee caused a bit of friction with her former co-hosts. She told Hall she was the only woman in the room and needed a bit more backup to deal with things.

DJ Envy has denied Yee's claims in social media posts and continued the discussion on Tuesday's show with Williams and CTG. Williams slammed Hall and Yee and stated:

When we talk about women being in the room and powerful women having a seat at the table, you have to talk about what that means to the people in the front. The people in the front, those are our back people, the people who hold us up. That’s where [Angela Yee] let down the entire Breakfast Club. If she probably had of chance, instead of talking to Tamron, she would’ve been able to expound on that. But when you have someone like a Tamron talking to you and she’s giving you accolades and raising you up to do nothing but set you up to say something that’s gonna be catchy and she can look like a journalist, then that’s where you find Angela in this place trending for the wrong thing.

CTG quickly agreed and claimed:

I feel like Tamron Hall and her producers got together at some point and said, 'Look, Wendy Williams is leaving, so somebody on daytime TV has to be messy.' Because it feels like Tamron has been being messy on that show lately. Is it just me?

Williams went on to call Hall's show a "hidden mess" and relayed her own experience (see here) being interviewed by Hall. She said:

I went on Tamron’s show and I was so excited. She’s a beautiful Black woman. She's branched off and got her own show. I did not necessarily feel supported on her show. Did I expect her to agree with everything? I was promoting my book, The Pursuit of Porsha. I didn’t expect her to agree with everything. But there was a turn where it turned just from her asking questions about the book to her kinda almost attacking me, almost making me feel like I had to justify anything that I had going on. It just didn’t feel good.

DJ Envy also discussed his appearance on Hall's show with his wife and stated he had similar experiences also.

Watch the trio discuss Hall below.