Lily and Daniel have finished their lunch at Crimson Lights. Lily needs to get back to Chancellor-Winters, and tells Daniel she’s happy to hear he’s back on track with Omegasphere. Daniel offers a lackluster response that he’s inspired and ready to get back to work. Lily references their earlier conversation saying she would love to make things right with Devon but can’t see a way forward. He wonders if there isn’t a way to get them to come together. Lily says she can’t imagine how that can happen. She will always protect her company and clearly sees her brother feels the same. Daniel gives up and Lily exits. Just then, Nate approaches asking if he can have a word with Daniel as it seems they share a common goal.

