On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Diane gets over her reluctance and agrees with Jack that this is their time. She follows by saying a resounding "yes" to his proposal. They kiss and embrace and bask in the moment (which will surely be destroyed all too soon). Jack slips the ring on her finger and the happy couple begins their celebration.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Phyllis is on a Downward Spiral

Jeremy Stark answers his door to find Phyllis on the other side. She looks at him with a flat affect and agrees to his plan.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!