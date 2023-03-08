Skip to main content
Jonathan Jackson
Booked and Busy: General Hospital's Jonathan Jackson Embarks on UK Tour With Nashville Castmates

Missing daytime and primetime soap star Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky, General Hospital; ex-Avery, Nashville)? Then book yourself a ticket to the British Isles; the actor/singer is going on tour with some of his former Nashville castmates. Elsewhere, Y&R grad Loren Lott (ex-Ana) heads to Peacock in a new, faith-based film with rising star Chloe Bailey. 

All My Children

  • Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) will headline The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with frequent co-star Will Kemp; filming on the flick, which will premiere later this year and takes place in the world of ballroom dance, has begun in Malta

As the Word Turns

  • Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) will co-star in the Sony comedy My Ex-Friend’s Wedding with Ariana DeBoseChloe Fineman, and Megan Stalter

Days of Our Lives

  • Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire) stars in Gotham Knights, premiering March 14 at 9 PM EST on The CW

General Hospital

  • Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando) will appear in an upcoming episode of Station 19, airing March 16 on ABC at 8 PM EST
  • Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky) will reunite with some of his Nashville co-stars (Sam Palladio, Clare Bowen, and Chip Esten) on a UK musical tour; check out the announcement below for further info, and get tickets here

The Young and the Restless

  • Kate Linder (Esther) appears in the movie Little White Lies, out March 3
  • Loren Lott (ex-Ana) appears in the inspirational film Praise This, out on Peacock April 7; watch the trailer below

