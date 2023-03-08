Once again, serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) has died on General Hospital. The character terrorized Port Charles for over three decades, becoming quite the legendary villain in the process. Lindstrom spoke with Soap Opera Digest about Ryan's most recent demise and how Ryan's twin Kevin reacted to the news.

Of the decision to have Ryan die, Lindstrom commented:

It’s not my show. If the powers-that-be figure that there’s a character that has to be taken off the canvas in order to move other characters forward, that’s the way it is. And, you know, if Ryan is gone [again] after 25 years of having been thought dead, 25 years from now, they could just bring him back! To me, it’s neither here nor there.

He added:

I mean, I would always be sad to say good-bye to such a terrific, colorful character, but as I’m fond of saying, ‘Every show closes.’ I’ve just been around too long to let something like this leave any kind of mark other than, ‘That’s just what we do,’ or at least, ‘It’s part of what we do.’

Did Kevin mourn Ryan's passing? Lindstrom mused: