Emmerdale
Marlon Dingle (Mark Chernock) and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) 

U.K. Soap Emmerdale Airs Powerful Suicidal Ideation Storyline

Emmerdale is racking up praise for one of its powerful storylines. Last week, the British soap aired moving scenes in which Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) had headed off alone with the intent of dying by suicide. The veterinary surgeon had struggled with his mental health, in part because he found out his wife Chas (Lucy Pargeter) was having an affair; Paddy then went off on his own with a weapon.

However, his loved ones weren't far behind. BFF Marlon Dingle (Mark Chernock) and estranged spouse Chas followed him and pleaded with Paddy to stay with them. In the heartbreaking scenes, Marlon begged:

You don't want to do this; you don't. This, now, is not you.

Paddy shot back:

This is everything I am now. Pathetic. I'm so pathetic I couldn't even pull the trigger.

Marlon opened up about how scared he's been over Paddy's disappearance, adding through tears:

I will always find time for you, always! Why didn't you just talk to me?

Thankfully, the friends were able to talk Paddy into sharing and coming home. American viewers can stream full episodes of Emmerdale on BritBox.

