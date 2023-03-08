Skip to main content
Casey Kasprzyk, Bold Live, Ken Hanes
image caption
Casey Kasprzyk, Ken Hanes

WATCH: The Bold and The Beautiful's Ken Hanes: "I’m Coming Back on The Show" (VIDEO)

A familiar face might make an appearance in Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) life on The Bold and the BeautifulKen Hanes, who has played the ex-nurse's lackey Mike Guthrie for years, told supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk that he's headed back to B&B on the March 3 episode of Bold Live.

Kasprzyk asked what was going on with Hanes, who replied:

What’s going on? I’m coming back on the show, which we discussed earlier.

Hanes noted the quality of the writing when he joined B&B. He added:

Coming back, you know, it's been exactly that same thing: just great, great fun. And we're both always anxious to see what's coming next.

Hanes also looked back on some of his most memorable stints on the show, including a recent one where Sheila was holding Finn (Tanner Novlan) captive. He said:

There was a scene where I was tearing his shirt off, and she was going to give him the paddles. And he's been laying there all during the previous two or three scenes with she and I running around, really not saying anything, just laying in bed. And just before we were ready to go, he looked up and sort of said to me, 'Hey, make sure you tear the shirt way down. I've been working on my abs.'

Watch the interview below.

