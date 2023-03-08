WATCH: The Talk Discusses Having Men on Panel: "It Was Missing in Daytime" (VIDEO)

On March 7, The Talk co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Sheryl Underwood appeared on another Eye Network staple, CBS Mornings. The quintet discussed some hot-button topics and having men and women on the show's panel.

The co-hosts weighed in on Chris Rock's new Netflix special, which included a response to his altercation with Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards. As a fellow comedian, Underwood offered her opinion, saying:

I thought not only was it just great comedy, but he made great points. He differentiated himself from other comics, but he was true to what we know Chris Rock to be.

The five then spoke about enjoying working together. Of O'Connell and Gbajabiamila, Morales said:

We love our guys. It's so refreshing, having their perspective. It was missing in daytime, right?

Gbajabiamila responded:

We appreciate being invited to the conversation. You know, oftentimes, it was one of those things, my manager, who I was saying for years, 'I would love to do something like that,' because I would watch the shows and I would be arguing on the TV. I was like, 'Wait a minute; hold on! There's another side to this!' And so now that we have this kind of holistic feel, just different aspects to it.

