Skip to main content
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, CBS Mornings, The Talk

WATCH: The Talk Discusses Having Men on Panel: "It Was Missing in Daytime" (VIDEO)

On March 7, The Talk co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Sheryl Underwood appeared on another Eye Network staple, CBS Mornings. The quintet discussed some hot-button topics and having men and women on the show's panel.

The co-hosts weighed in on Chris Rock's new Netflix special, which included a response to his altercation with Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards. As a fellow comedian, Underwood offered her opinion, saying:

I thought not only was it just great comedy, but he made great points. He differentiated himself from other comics, but he was true to what we know Chris Rock to be.

The five then spoke about enjoying working together. Of O'Connell and Gbajabiamila, Morales said:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

We love our guys. It's so refreshing, having their perspective. It was missing in daytime, right?

Gbajabiamila responded:

We appreciate being invited to the conversation. You know, oftentimes, it was one of those things, my manager, who I was saying for years, 'I would love to do something like that,' because I would watch the shows and I would be arguing on the TV. I was like, 'Wait a minute; hold on! There's another side to this!' And so now that we have this kind of holistic feel, just different aspects to it.

Watch the segment below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Natalie Morales, The Talk, The Price is Right
Talk Shows

The Talk Co-Hosts Head to The Price Is Right at Night

By Carly SilverComment
Sheryl Underwood, The Talk Outside
Talk Shows

The Talk Heads For The Great Outdoors With Phil Keoghan

By Carly SilverComment
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk Renewed For Season 13

By Jillian BoweComment
Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Talk Shows

Check Out The Talk's Hollywood Haunted House

By Jillian BoweComment