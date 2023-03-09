On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam is disturbed that Thomas might be returning to Hope For The Future. Hope says she would never make a decision like that without consulting him. She hasn’t forgotten all the horrid things he’s done to their family. That being said, she feels like he’s asking her to make a choice between their family and her career. Liam says he’s not giving her that ultimatum. In fact, he’s pissed at Steffy for putting Hope in this situation. He goes on by asking if there’s anything Thomas could do that could actually take hiring Thomas off the table forever.

Liam is starting to believe that Thomas could quite literally throw an intern out the window in front of Hope and Steffy and he would still be forgiven (#TeamLiam). Hope takes a ridiculously antiquated position when she angrily questions if Liam’s ever considered Douglas’ feelings in all of this (really? seriously?). Wouldn’t it be beneficial for Douglas to see his parents working as a team? Liam very calmly says that would be great if that idea actually came from her. He continuously begs her to keep Thomas out of her life, and when she doesn’t they all pay for it. Liam is rightfully exhausted when he begs her not to hire Thomas. A weepy Hope says she will tell Thomas no (anyone taking bets on this one?)

