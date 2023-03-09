On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam is confronting Bill about Sheila. He can understand how his dad was let down by Brooke and Katie (a stretch), but can’t understand why he turned to Sheila. How could he possibly love Sheila the same way he loved Katie and Brooke. Bill says his feelings for Sheila are different. Liam decides that means Bill doesn’t love Sheila.

Liam moves forward by asking if his relationship with Sheila is some sort of revenge on those who have hurt him. He goes on to say Bill’s reasoning doesn’t matter. He needs to take off the necklace and send Sheila’s behind back to lockup. Bill says he got her out for a reason. Liam explodes saying he can’t hear the same non-explanation again. As he storms out, he looks back at his father saying what he feels for Sheila is not love.

Bill fingers his sword and looks at himself in the mirror as Sheila approaches. She hugs him from behind and Bill looks somewhat repulsed as they stare at themselves in the mirror.

