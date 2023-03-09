On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Chad is talking to Paulina about her assets being frozen. They are going to spin it in a way that makes Sloan look unbalanced. Just then, Leo arrives for a comment. Chad assumes it’s about Sloan, but Leo is looking for dirt on Alex. Leo asks what’s happening with the musical chairs in the CEO seat. Chad says there’s no dirt to report. He changes his mind and says Victor passed over Alex because of Leo’s story. Just then, Stephanie arrives wondering what’s happening.

Leo asks Stephanie for a comment. She gives him the status quo comment about Maggie’s selection. Leo presses about Alex’s many relationships and Stephanie’s involvement. Chad has enough and blurts out everything about Alex shutting off Stephanie’s phone and Kayla’s death (poor, dumb, Chad). Even Leo is stunned by the information, but still tries to get more details. Stephanie pushes Leo away and he exits. She then turns to Chad and asks what the hell he was thinking.

Stephanie is furious with Chad for exposing her issues with Alex and that he is a “man whore.” She reminds him they work for Titan, and their job is to protect rather than expose them. He apologizes because he reacted. Chad thinks Alex is a “douchebag” (which is a word I haven’t heard on network tv). Stephanie basically tells Chad to get his s*** together and exits.

The Spectator: Xander is staring at a picture of Sarah when Gwen comes in to discuss Roman talking to Kate’s urn (We have a new set!). She notes his mood and correctly attributes it to Sarah. Xander deflects saying he was thinking about Maggie being the new CEO. They should make certain it goes into today’s edition.

Gwen gets a call about the latest numbers for The Spectator. She orders a press release to say their numbers are up 20% since last week! They embrace and Gwen kisses Xander. Before they can process what happened, Leo arrives with the great news about the numbers. Xander grabs his things and heads out to talk to Maggie about her new role at Titan.

Gwen explains how she planted a wet one on Xander…. which did not go well. She’s worried about Xander continuing to pine over Sarah. Leo has no doubt Xander’s infatuation won’t last long because Sarah is now out of sight. Gwen can’t stop freaking out for kissing him the way she did. They head into a funny discussion of squish names (Xarah and Gwander - giggle). Leo exits to drum more stories for Lady Whistleblower.

Titan: Alex is having a naughty daydream about having sex with Stephanie on the CEO’s desk when Maggie arrives wondering why he’s in her chair. They switch positions and Alex says he’ll do what’s best for Titan in his supporting role.

Maggie wants to determine how to move forward in publishing. Alex says he’s working on making Bella magazine the flagship. Maggie quickly tells him she’s shutting down the magazine. She says the numbers have been down for a long time and it’s good for business. Alex pushes back when Maggie reminds Alex that she is the CEO of this damned company.

Alex understands about the bottom line but is dismayed because Bella was his baby. Just then, Xander arrives with flowers and Alex exits. Maggie confirms Alex is upset by Victor’s latest decision. She congratulates him about The Spectator and Xander avoids the “how” of the situation by saying the numbers are up. He goes on to ask for an exclusive interview with Titan’s new CEO.

Maggie believes in giving people second chances, and she’s sorry Sarah didn’t give him one. With that, she agrees to the interview. They have a quick interview but Maggie’s a busy woman. They agree on a follow up. The conversation shifts to Gwen. Maggie isn’t thrilled with Gwen and she agrees he shouldn’t start a new relationship when he still has feelings for another. They embrace and Xander exits (these two are gold).

Salem PD: Abe’s office sent out a memo about fraternizing. Jada isn’t sure how that impacts the two of them. She quickly reasons that Rafe thought they were getting a little closer. She directly asks if he’s interested in her. Rafe is thrown by the question so Jada asks the question more directly. Just then, Talia arrives and embraces Jada. She introduces Talia as her sister.

Talia explains she missed her big sister which is why she surprised her. Talia explains she’s not there for a visit. She’s actually moving to Salem. Rafe exits and they get into Talia’s move. She recently broke up with someone in New York and decided it was time for a fresh start in Salem. Jada is concerned about her getting a job and a place to live. She insists she will stay with Jada and already has a lead on a job.

Horton Square: Chanel gets Talia an application for employment. She says her most valuable employee left her high and dry. Chanel overshares saying the employee was also her girlfriend. Talia says her mama always used to say “don’t get your honey where you get your money!” She promises to return the application soon (these two have GOOD chemistry).

Paulina arrives to tell Chanel that Belle is now their only attorney and all of their assets have been frozen. Chanel freaks out especially when Paulina suggests now is not the time to hire a new employee. Chanel explains she is drowning, but Paulina says she’s got to bite the bullet.

Random Park: Stephanie and Alex run into each other. He feels stupid for bragging about the CEO position that never came to fruition. She feels badly for him as she knows how much he wanted the job. Alex explains about Maggie shutting down Bella. Stephanie pushes him to spin a negative into a positive and make her change her mind. She’s surprised Alex is so quick to let go of his own goals.

Endings

Rafe returns after Talia exited. Jada says Talia’s specialty is spontaneous decision-making. Before he can exit, Jada returns to the conversation about their “relationship.” Just then, Abe calls and Rafe exits.

Talia returns her application to Chanel who has some not so great news… but before she can deliver it, Chanel tells Talia she’s hired.

Stephanie returns to the Brady Pub to chat with Chad. They both apologize for their previous encounter (not sure Stephanie had anything to apologize for). Chad says they have a good thing going and he doesn’t want to screw it up.

Xander arrives back at The Spectator and tells Gwen he got some quotes from Maggie. He also thinks they should talk about what happened before he left.

Alex arrives back at Titan to find Maggie not at her desk. He once again takes the seat and makes a call to his Uncle Victor to talk about Bella Magazine.

