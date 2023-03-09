On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Outside The Brady Pub: Nicole gets a little snarky when Sloan walks up and gets sexy with Eric. She kisses him a bit more and Nicole calls her a “tramp.” She follows up by wondering if Sloan will provide more details of their sexcapades to The Spectator. She wonders what happened to Eric’s dignity and goes on and on about the article. Sloan tries to slap Nicole when she catches her hand saying, “I invented that move.” Sloan and Nicole continue to snark when Sloan kisses him again and makes her exit (Nicole vs. Sloan is kind of delicious).

Eric tells Nicole to keep her opinions to herself. Nicole doubles down saying Sloan is awful and he can’t be with her. Nicole thinks Eric is lost at sea. Eric still can’t believe Nicole, of all people, is passing judgement. Eric says he’s lived his entire life with a moral code, but is done with that nonsense. Nicole gets angry and tells him she’ll check The Spectator for details of his night with Sloan.

Paulina’s Office: Paulina is bragging about Chanel and her success with Sweet Bits. She wonders why it had to blow up in her face. Belle arrives and explains she was helping out her brothers. They trash talk Eric for a minute before moving on to the lawsuit Sloan filed. Belle has to broach the topic that Paulina’s retainer check bounced. She immediately calls the bank and is told that all her assets were frozen. Just then, Sloan arrives looking very happy. She delivers a court order saying from now on she will need the court’s approval to spend any money.

Sloan says the lack of access to her cash is just the beginning of the punishment she’s going to inflict on Paulina and her “tramp” daughter. Belle steps in asking if Chanel is a tramp that must have made her father a predator. She turns to Paulina saying she will file a motion and undo the frozen assets after which Sloan makes a dramatic exit.

Abe joins the party as Paulina fires her team of lawyers. She designates Belle as her only lawyer and commands her to stop Sloan Peterson.

Horton Square: Chanel runs into Abe and tells him about how much business is booming. Abe decides to broach the Allie subject. He wants to make sure she doesn’t stay away from Paulina and Abe just to hide what she’s going through. He wonders if Chanel will start over with Johnny now that Allie’s gone. She informs him Johnny has started over with Wendy Shin.

Abe is going to see Paulina and Chanel says she’ll catch up with him later (I love these two). A young woman gets angry when she realizes Sweet Bits is closed. She asks Chanel if she knows the owner of the bakery. Chanel says she knows her very well. The young woman is looking for a job and randomly pulls out Tupperware and tells her to try one of her cookies.

DiMera Enterprises: EJ doesn’t quite know what he stumbled in on with Johnny and Wendy. He heard them talking about both him and Stefan. Johnny scrambles and says he told Wendy that EJ was worried about Stefan. EJ warns them not to lie to him (glass houses, Elvis). Johnny admits to telling Wendy about the drugs, and she promises to keep their secret. EJ changes directions saying it’s most important they keep this information to themselves so the board members don’t eat suspicious.

Random Park: Li walks up on Gabi and Stefan canoodling. Stefan covers for Gabi saying the kiss he saw was one-sided. She told him about the contract they signed, and said Gabi is dedicated to sticking to her word. Gabi plays along but Li isn’t buying any of their foolishness. He reminds her she can’t cheat on him over the next six months or she’ll lose the DiMera shares. Li and Gabi exit leaving Stefan alone and feeling the impact of the drugs.

Wendy and Johnny arrive and take possession of the bench. Johnny asks if she thinks Wendy is lying, and she says she only knows that he has ulterior motives. Just then, Nicole arrives questioning their conversation about EJ. She immediately figures out Wendy knows about Stefan and the drugs. Johnny says he has a hard time believing his Uncle Stefan is taking drugs. Wendy wonders if one DiMera brother is drugging the other. Nicole scrambles by using the report saying Stefan’s fingerprints were on the vial.

DiMera Enterprises, Part 2: Stefan returns and EJ wonders if there’s trouble with Gabi. Stefan says Li showed up and caused drama. EJ fakes confusion about who Li is before righting the ship. Stefan apologizes for running out and asks to take a look at the numbers EJ is working on. EJ thinks he’s dehydrated prompting Stefan to grab them something to drink. He drugs EJ’s water bottle and returns to the office. Just then, EJ calls the office phone so he can swap the water bottles. When Stefan turns around, EJ is guzzling his water… and Stefan follows suit.

Shin Boarding House: Li takes on the role of Captain Obvious when he surmises something is wrong with Gabi. She’s furious he stalked her. They have a contract, but Li doesn’t own her. She warns him to back the hell off. Li tells a bit of a lie saying he’s not stalking her and explains about discovering her lies. He thinks they should end their marriage immediately. Li will take back his shares and she’ll be free to be with Stefan.

Endings

Belle tells Paulina that Sloan will fight dirty to destroy her. Paulina wants Belle to defend her but not if it means throwing Chanel to the wolves.

Chanel tastes the young woman’s cookies and is impressed. She asks her to fill out an application before hiring her.

Eric is in a towel at his place when Sloan arrives ready for action. She pulls off his towel, pushes him on the bed, and readies herself to get down to business.

Nicole knows everyone wants to help Stefan, but thinks Johnny and Wendy should trust EJ to do his best to help his brother. After she exits, Wendy thinks Nicole made a good case. Johnny agrees but wonders if Nicole is in on the scheme.

Gabi tells Li she made a deal with him and intends to keep it. She requests they at least try to be civil during their time together. She makes nice by suggesting they go to the museum together.

Stefan fills EJ in on the contract between Li and Gabi. EJ says a lot can happen in six months. EJ wonders if he plans to bring Gabi on at DiMera after the six months. They both agree they would never betray each other…

