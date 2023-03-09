On today’s General Hospital recap:

Marshall tells Curtis to talk to Portia but he refuses and she begs. She asks where he's been staying since he hasn't been home. Curtis says he's not ready and Portia asks if they want to do the DNA test.

Curtis says Trina's not ready for a test and Portia worries about her daughter. Curtis assures her Trina will always need her mom. Portia promises to do anything to fix things between the two of them.

Marshall's doctor tells him that his test results show he has none of the gene mutations that would indicate he has schizophrenia. Marshall wonders if he was misdiagnosed and why.

Cameron's worried when he finds Liz waiting up for him, but she reassures him that all is fine. He says he's going to play soccer for Stanford which thrills her. (but saddens me since it means we're losing William) Liz tells Cameron that she did something she regrets. She knew where Esme was the entire time. Liz explains about Esme being kept at Wyndemere.

Cameron's angry but Liz says Nikolas was trying to protect the baby. He didn't realize Esme wasn't the killer until Rory was murdered. She tells Cameron about turning herself in and getting a deal. Liz begs for his forgiveness, but Cameron can't believe what she did and what she was going through and needs time to process. The two share a hug.

Esme gets upset with Laura for not telling her the truth about Nikolas kept her prisoner. She doesn't trust any of the Cassadines, but Laura says she's on Esme's side. Laura promises she'll make sure Esme is treated fairly, and she knows how Esme feels. Esme worries about being separated from the baby, but Laura says she has to think of what's best for Ace. An officer lets them know Esme will be transferred to Spring Ridge tonight with the baby.

Trina has a baby blanket for Ace, but Spencer tells her Esme filed a petition to take the baby to prison with her. He tells her about Nikolas keeping Esme prisoner at Wyndemere and Liz's confession. Spencer believes Nikolas would do something like that and force Liz into helping. He tells Trina about Ryan and Esme working together and how their relationship was set up from the beginning. Spencer says Esme lied from the start.

LIesl's not happy when Victor bothers her quiet time. She says she wants to be left alone, but Victor commiserates about losing a child. He asks about Scotty but she says she doesn't care where he is which makes Victor happy. Victor pushes so Liesl tells him that Scotty put someone else's needs above hers. Victor reaches out offering that they spend time together but Liesl is beyond disgusted.

Robert and Anna take Eileen to the safehouse where she's surprised to see Valentin alive and well. Anna wants to know how Eileen came about working for Victor. She says at first. Victor wanted her to keep tabs on Laura and swears they aren't partners. Eileen claims she had no idea Victor would be killing anyone in his way.

Eileen admits she knows Holly shot Lucy, but doesn't know how Victor got a hold of Holly. Anna wants to know when Victor confides in her, and Eileen admits they sleep together sometimes . She says it's been casual until the explosion that destroyed the necklace. Eileen says the necklace was the key to Victor finding something but is upset now that the necklace is gone.

Anna and Valentin discuss Victor's plans which were to get the ice princess and find the coordinates they now have. Eileen heads over to try and put the moves on Victor.

Portia's hoping Trina will talk to her. Trina says she spoke with Taggert and Portia says she briefly spoke to Curtis. Portia asks about a school project Trina was working on, but she says they aren't there yet. That being said, Trina admits she misses her mother.

Laura tells Spencer that Liz spoke to Esme and she doesn't trust any Cassadine. Laura believes Esme does trust her and is hopeful not to cut Esme out of Ace’s life. Spencer disagrees saying the baby is better off with him and they need to go to court. Laura wants an amicable solution but Spencer doesn't think that's possible. Laura tells him Esme and the baby are heading to Spring Ridge tonight.

Portia brings the baby to Esme and checks on her release papers. Esme spends time with the Gorgeous Giant Baby (!) and promises to protect him. Spencer's not happy to see them go and offers her Trina's baby blanket (since the baby is half naked and it's minus 8 around these parts today!!) Laura promises to visit soon. After Esme leaves, Spencer swears he will do everything to keep Ace away from Esme.

