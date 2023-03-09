On today’s General Hospital recap:

The morning after finds Eileen trying to comfort Victor, who apparently didn't 'perform' up to expectations. (I don't think that's something I want to know about Victor. No offence to CS!) Victor seems interested when Eileen says she's pulling strings to get the original report on the cabin explosion and the Ice Princess necklace.

Bobbie tells Felicia and Maxie that the hospital is celebrating sixty years this year and Maxie wants to acknowledge it. Maxie wants a celebration and wants to put on the biggest Nurse's Ball. She thinks the three of them can put it together by the anniversary date.

After Felicia leaves, Maxie tries to convince Bobbie to be her co-chair. She says Bobbie is the only one who can fill Lucy's shoes. Maxie wears her down and Bobbie agrees to help and says she'll do Lucy proud.

Lucy's got cabin fever and is driving Valentin and Anna crazy with a lot of arguing. Valentin's ready to kill Lucy himself if they don't get out of this safehouse soon. Felicia stops by with supplies and Valentin brings up what went down with Ryan. Lucy is as grateful as Felicia that he's now gone. Felicia brings up the Nurse's Ball which upsets Lucy. She says there can be no ball without her. Felicia reassures her Maxie has it under control along with Bobbie's help.

Sonny overhears Nina ask the business school bartender about the SCC but she deflects. Sonny asks about Willow, but Nina says she's leaving her alone for now. Sonny tells her Nikolas threatened to take Avery from Ava which surprises Nina . Curtis interrupts to thank NIna for giving them the honeymoon suite but hands her a check because it wasn't used. He says he and Portia may not be married much longer.

Curtis tells Nina everything and she can't believe his marriage is over. He says Portia lied to him and made a point of saying Trina wasn't his. Nina understands as Portia withheld the information because she didn't want to lose Curtis.

Curtis mentions he wants to know if Trina is his and she's considering the DNA test. Nina warns him not to push Trina. Curtis admits he doesn't know where he stands with Portia. Nina asks if they'll be out of his life if it turns out Trina isn't his.

Trina checks in on Ava at the gallery who asks about Portia and Curtis. Trina updates Ava on what's happened and says she's angry at Portia. She says she likes Curtis but also resents him. Ava says there is no quick fix for this but understands what a woman will do to protect her child.

Trina asks if she should take a DNA test because she's not sure if she wants to know who her biological father is. She insists Taggert is her father no matter what. Ava says she loves knowing who she truly is and Trina should find out for sure. Ava promises to be there for her.

Selina meets with Gladys who has the deed to Brando's garage which will square them up. Selina offers another stake in the next poker game but Gladys says she's done.

Selina asks Sonny why one of her shipments was rerouted yesterday, but he says she operates on his docks at his discretion.

Sonny spots Gladys and questions why she was hanging around Selina. Gladys says she sold the garage to Selina. Sonny says he's fine with the transaction but asks if Sasha is okay with it.

Sasha stops by the stables with a gift of cookies for Cody to thank him for not ratting her out at the PCPD. Sasha talks about Brando and how much she was spiraling before his death. He talks of his own regrets. Before she leaves, Sasha offers him free auto work at the garage, and he mentions she doesn't own it anymore. Sasha is confused as Brando flashes back to Gladys' deal with Selina.

Laura meets with Eileen who is not happy she was played. Laura says she's only now gotten useful to them. Eileen says she figured she could get information from Victor after sleeping with him but that he had an off night. Laura says if Eileen can't get info by seducing Victor they'll need to think of another way.

Selina runs into Victor who's very surly with her but then apologizes because he's not been feeling himself lately. Selina flashes back to the bottle Holly gave her to deal with him. (Holy moly, I'd completely forgotten about that. Talk about dropped stories)

