The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal Shift Production Locations

Two gameshows are relocating. Deadline reports that The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal will be filming in a new facility due to Television City (located in Los Angeles) getting a makeover. Both Fremantle-produced programs are heading to Haven Studios, an new complex located in nearby Glendale, California.

The Price is Right has been filmed at Television City since it was relaunched in 1972. Let's Make a Deal is shooting in Sylmar, California, and will also make the move to Haven Studios (in which Fremantle is an investor, with a long-term lease).

In 2019, Hackman Capital Partners purchased Television City from CBS Corp. for $750 million. At the time, CBS remained a tenant at Television City, and productions based there stayed where they were. The group plans to conduct a $1.25-billion renovation on the complex. Renovation plans include increasing the number of stages from eight to 15 and creating more spaces for production support and offices to rent out, while keeping the four original stages CBS constructed in 1952 and other historical design elements.

Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle, stated:

In light of Hackman Capital Partners’ plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television’s longest-running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home. While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios. We can’t wait to have our fans “Come On Down” to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer.

Other shows that shoot at Television City, including The Young and the Restless, The Late Late Show with James Corden (wrapping this spring), Real Time with Bill Maher, Dancing with the Stars, and American Idol, are currently finalizing their own arrangements.