Steve Burton will make his Days of Our Lives return very soon. In the meanwhile, he's teasing what fans can expect from his character, Harris, in a new interview with co-star Wally Kurth (Justin) on DAYS' YouTube channel.

Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) are also set to make their Salem comebacks. Asked about working with those actors, Burton replied:

Kristian was great. I mean, we were really thrown right into the fire. As you know, we don't shoot anything in order, so one of my first days was with her and we had all this highly emotional stuff and I didn't really know her. So she has amazing eyes as an actress, and that's kind of what I locked in on, and it was a great day, and we're best friends now.

He added:

And Peter was great. Like, I've never really talked to Peter over the years. I might've seen him once or twice, but he was awesome to work with. We just had a lot of fun.

What brings Harris, who may have been brainwashed into committing evil deeds on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, back to town? Burton said:

I think the reason Harris is coming back to Salem is for redemption because of the bad things he did; he wants to make it right, so that's why he's coming home to Salem.

Watch the full chat below.