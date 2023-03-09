Y&R's Jason Thompson Discusses Possibility of Billy-Chelsea Romance

Could an unlikely romance be in the cards for The Young and the Restless' Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson)? Thompson spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the deepening bond between Billy and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), who raped Billy in Myanmar years ago, and why any possible love story would need to be handled cautiously.

Recently, Billy helped convince Chelsea not to die by suicide. Reflecting on those intense scenes, Thompson said:

I think just the vulnerability of the storyline, how precious it was, is, how important it was and still continues to be, how topical it is, how kind of serious it is…. The writers, and specifically Josh [Griffith, executive producer/head writer] and Missy, they talked a lot about making sure they did it with respect and honesty. And they really did. I think there are some really beautiful moments there…. I think everybody was on board for it.

Is it possible (or realistic) that Billy and Chelsea might find happily ever after together? Thompson mused:

It’s tough…. It’s even difficult for me to speak on because it’s so delicate. You’re talking about some pretty sensitive storyline points that people take very serious because they have personal stories that are being kind of reflected upon and brought to the surface again. It can be very, very triggering for people, so you’ve got to be delicate, you’ve got to be careful.

He added: