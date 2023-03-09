On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria saunters over to Nate telling him she always gets what she wants. Nate wonders about compromise which would allow everyone to benefit without any hard feelings. Victoria thinks compromise doesn’t work in the unforgiving corporate world. It’s like a marathon. You have to let people think they’re winning and getting what they want. She draws closer with a sly grin to Nate before saying then you go in for the kill. Nate says he trusts her. Victoria says Nate should put himself in her hands because she has everything under control.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Daniel Pushes Lily to Make Nice With Devon

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!