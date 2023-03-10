Skip to main content
Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
image caption
Thorsten Kaye

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Forrester Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 13 - 17, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: 

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont) progress their relationship.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) wants to move back in with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) comes back to town…

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Liam Gets Into Bill’s Head About Sheila

Liam continues to be blindsided by foolishness.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam try to make sense of the ridiculousness going on around them.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) hears disturbing information.

Bill decides it’s a good idea to share a bunch of his misdeeds with Sheila.

Bill thinks back on how he and Sheila connected.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope reconnect over Hope For The Future

Sheila and Deacon can’t quit each other.

Bill makes a HUGE proposal to Sheila.

Sheila asks Deacon to help her weigh her options. 

Deacon’s fatherly instincts kick in.

Sheila is fearful that Bill knows about her sexcapades with Deacon. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

