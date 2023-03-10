The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 13 - 17, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont) progress their relationship.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) wants to move back in with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) comes back to town…

Liam continues to be blindsided by foolishness.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam try to make sense of the ridiculousness going on around them.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) hears disturbing information.

Bill decides it’s a good idea to share a bunch of his misdeeds with Sheila.

Bill thinks back on how he and Sheila connected.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope reconnect over Hope For The Future

Sheila and Deacon can’t quit each other.

Bill makes a HUGE proposal to Sheila.

Sheila asks Deacon to help her weigh her options.

Deacon’s fatherly instincts kick in.

Sheila is fearful that Bill knows about her sexcapades with Deacon.

