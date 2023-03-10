Skip to main content
Kristian Alfonso

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: John And Steve Are Stunned When They Run Into Hope

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 13 - 17, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers: 

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Talia (Aketra Sevillian) have a sitdown.

Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) is alive and well and back on screen.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegeland Stefan (Brandon Barash) lay all their cards on the table.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) enjoy a victory.

John (Drake Hogestyn) heads to San Francisco to see Paul (Christopher Sean).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) turns to Andrew (Colton Little) for assistance.

Steve and John are stunned when they run into Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Li (Remington Hoffman) continues to try anything he can to woo Gabi (Camila Banus).

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) lock lips.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) pulls a prank on Tripp (Lucas Adams) which annoys Wendy (Victoria Grace).

Roman (Josh Taylor) tries to mend his relationship with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) arrives to assist Megan (Miranda Wilson) with her bevy of Salemites.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) offers to do Stefan and Gabi a solid.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Maggie And Alex Battle Over Business

Leo (Greg Rikaart) bears witness to something that stops him in his tracks.

Paul and Andrew discuss where they stand. 

Alex loses his cool with Leo.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) heads to Statesville to chat with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Megan tussle.

Johnny goes OFF on Stefan.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Belle (Martha Madison) pull their talents together to help Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady. 

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle bond.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) realize Kate is missing.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

