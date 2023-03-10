Skip to main content
Evan Hofer

General Hospital Spoilers: Dex And Sonny Dodge Bullets

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 13 - 17, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) sees trouble for Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) is blindsided.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dex (Evan Hofer) turn the lights down cuz it’s time to get romantic.

Cody (Josh Kellypushes Mac (John J. Yorkto chat with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is smacked by reality.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) find themselves on opposite sides.

Esme (Avery Pohl) gets an unexpected visitor.

Carly (Laura Wright) acts as a distraction.

Nina and Ava (Maura West) have one of their chats.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) checks in on Sonny.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Victor Puts Elizabeth on Notice

Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) and Josslyn have an emotional sitdown.

Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) chickens come home to roost.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) is ready to go!

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) loses her cool.

Chase (Josh Swickard) offers up his strong shoulder.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Elizabeth have a sitdown.

Cody admits to Dante that Mac is his father.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) has a plan.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) grow suspicious.

Sonny and Dex dodge bullets and protect each other. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

