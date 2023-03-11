On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Wyatt are at the cabin talking about the last time they had Hope For The Future on the cover of Eye on Fashion. He wants to have a copy framed for Hope. Wyatt cautions him it could be a painful reminder of how long it has been since HFTF has been relevant, and the line’s current difficulties. Liam quickly agrees with his brother, but still wants to do something nice to make up for their argument about Thomas. Wyatt supports Liam saying he has nothing for which to apologize. He was being a supportive husband, and anyone else in his position would have done the same. Further, Wyatt thinks Hope is resourceful and will find a way to keep HFTF afloat. If not, she’ll figure out some other path forward. The long and short of it is that Liam was protecting his family which means NO THOMAS.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Liam And Hope Do Battle Over Thomas

What did you think of today’s episode and all the episodes this week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!