On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion: Nicole tells EJ he has a problem with Johnny and Wendy. They think EJ might be the one drugging Stefan. Nicole lied her “ass” off, and thinks they bought what she was selling. EJ is annoyed because he thinks Johnny’s loyalties lie with Stefan. Further, he’s annoyed he keeps missing opportunities to make a fool of Stefan.

Stefan arrives home and immediately loses his balance. EJ and Nicole attribute it to Dr. Rolf but also perhaps the flu. He retires upstairs to rest.

EJ suddenly remembers Papa Shin is in town and calls to invite him over for dinner. He agrees and EJ and Nicole celebrate. They discuss how Stefan will quickly lose his position when Mr. Shin observes his unstable behavior.

University Hospital: Tripp is talking to Steve about his first day back at work when Johnny arrives to have a chat. They chit chat about Wendy, but Johnny is there to discuss the tests EJ had run. He wants a copy, but Tripp decides not to incur a HIPPA violation on his first day and refuses the request (already doing better than Kayla). Tripp exits to complete rounds.

Johnny sees Tripp’s badge and decides to commit identify theft (among other crimes).

Titan: Alex is talking to Victor about his issues with Maggie regarding Bella Magazine. He’s very happy with Victor’s response and hangs up just as Maggie returns to the office to once again find Alex in her chair. Just then, Victor calls and Alex looks triumphant.

Maggie tells Alex Victor fully supports her decision to shelve Bella. Further, she tells Alex that Victor ratted him out. Maggie is furious Alex tried to undermine her. She reminds him she is in charge, and tells Alex he is free to resign if he can’t respect her position.

Maggie sends Alex to fire the staff at Bella. She also wants to review all the accounts he’s been working on. Before he exits, she warns him he will be fired if he undermines her again (I’m kind of digging boss lady Maggie).

The Spectator: Xander apologizes for running out after Gwen kissed him. She apologizes, as well, saying she got caught up in the moment. Xander decides it’s a good idea to tell Gwen how he thought he was getting a second chance with Sarah after the debacle with the divorce papers. He can’t consider a relationship with her until he’s certain his divorce is final.

Gwen says she’s willing to wait as long as it takes because she loves him. Just then, Leo arrives with a new story… it’s Xander’s final divorce decree. He went to the office and pushed through the expedited paperwork - sounds like Jimmy at the government office is a wee bit corrupt.

Xander seems less than thrilled. Leo reminds him Sarah didn’t appreciate how much Xander did to help him and turned him into Justin and Bonnie. He then sells Gwen as the best woman for Xander (Mr Xandman tickles me). With that, Leo exits.

Xander agrees Gwen has been incredibly supportive. That being said, he still loves Sarah and can’t be with her for the foreseeable future. Gwen doesn’t understand how he calls on her every time he needs help with underhanded deeds, but is never the woman to take home to his mother. Xander offhandedly says his mother is dead (at least to him - will we see Xander’s mother?). Gwen pushes Xander and he admits he’ll never thinks she’s as good as Sarah.

Gwen doesn’t want to be Xander’s friend nor his business partner. She doesn’t know how she’s going to see him everyday. Xander admits he handled things badly and never meant to hurt her. Xander offers to quit since the paper originated with Jack (really Diana, but ok).

Shin Boarding House: Papa Shin arrives after having learned Li and Gabi have moved in with Wendy. He sees the sofa has been slept on and wonders if they have enough room. Wendy explains they do, but her friend Tripp has moved in making it necessary for Li to camp out on the couch. She says Tripp is just her friend, besides she’s dating Johnny DiMera. Papa Shin is surprisingly happy with her love life as he believes she is cementing their families legacy at DiMera Enterprises.

Wendy is stunned by her father’s approval. He thinks the more time she spends with the DiMera family the stronger their position will be. As Mr. Shin exits to head to the DiMera mansion, Johnny arrives.

He got into the lab and found the test results from the vial. Wendy cross checks the results on the dark web. She finds the drug induces euphoria and has a bunch of nasty side effects. Johnny surmises that EJ is definitely drugging Stefan. Wendy isn’t so quick to jump to conclusions, but says something could be up since Papa Shin is headed to dinner at the mansion.

DiMera Mansion, Pt. 2

Johnny calls Stefan to warn him that someone might be drugging him. Stefan asks who, but Johnny only says for him to be careful what he eats and drinks at tonight’s dinner. Stefan hangs up and immediately knows it’s EJ.

Mr. Shin arrives and EJ immediately says how worried he is about Stefan who doesn’t seem himself lately. Mr. Shin’s heard nothing about Stefan but quite a bit about EJ.

Stefan arrives downstairs and offers to make a round of drinks for everyone. He immediately laces one of the glasses.

Endings

Xander arrives at Titan to let her know his talk with Gwen did not go very well.

Gwen is at Small Bar drowning her sorrows when Alex arrives and joins her.

Wendy and Johnny discuss the happenings with drugs and the DiMera mansion. He thinks EJ can’t do something this underhanded and get away with it. Just then, Tripp arrives and confronts Johnny about his own underhanded deed.

Stefan delivers drinks to everyone and Nicole notes he forgot the olives allowing EJ to switch the drinks. Stefan couldn’t find the olives so EJ goes to fetch them allowing Stefan to switch the drinks back. Stefan proposes a toast to the future of the company and they all drink up.

