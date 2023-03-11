Cameron Mathison, Wally Kurth

On today’s General Hospital recap: Cody claims he overheard part of a conversation about selling of the garage but Sasha wants details. Cody says he heard Gladys talking about selling it which shocks Sasha.

Sonny insists Gladys tell him whether Sasha knows about the sale of the garage. Gladys swears she wants to do right by Sasha and has her best interests at heart. Sasha confronts Gladys and can't believe she actually sold Brando's garage. Gladys says it was time and that she's in charge. Sasha says they had an agreement to work together despite the court paperwork. Gladys gets angry and says she did it for herself. She says because of the guardianship she has to deal with Brando's stuff daily and needed to get rid of the garage. Sasha understands but wishes Gladys hadn't gone behind her back.

NIna tells Ava about seeing Carly and Drew get cozy, and how they said they can't be seen in public. She says she overheard Sonny and Olivia talking about the SCC. The two discuss it until Ava figures it out.

Ava says if Carly bought Aurora stock knowing there was a merger happening, it would be insider trading. Both Carly and Drew could be prosecuted if found out. Ava wonders what Nina will do with the information.

Maxie shows up at the Quartermaine mansion to let them know about the Nurses' Ball to commemorate the 60th year of the hospital. Maxie says she'll be chairing the event and asks for Ned and Michael's support. Maxie asks if Michael would be willing to join the planning committee and Willow talks him into it.

Carly and Drew are in the afterglow of the morning after and have to clean up the mess they made in the kitchen. Drew brings up how he doesn't think insider trading will be an issue. Josslyn interrupts as Drew is leaving, and is even happy when Carly mentions the possibility of the relationship going public.

Carly brings up Josslyn’s secret relationship with Dex and reminds her that she saw what Carly had to deal with every day. Carly questions whether her daughter wants that for herself. Josslyn says Dex has a plan to get out for good. Carly says it's very hard to get out once you're in.

Mac stops by the stables to see Cody who asks about Ryan's death. The two bond over Comet and Australian beer, and Mac talks about his history with Ryan. He says it had to be done, but it upsets him he had to kill his best friends' twin brother. Mac hates he caused Kevin any pain.

Drew has a proposal for Ned to get rid of the family tension. Drew says with Valentin's death, they can regain control of ELQ. In addition, the family will get the majority shares. He mentions Valentin's stock going to Charlotte with Laura in control which means they can try to get it back.

Ned doesn't want them icing him out again. Drew says he's willing to step away from ELQ entirely. He goes on to say he'll run Aurora full time and make the family a united front. Ned promises to think about it.

Dex apologizes to Sonny for being too forward. Sonny figures this has to do with the Pikeman deal, and thinks the less Dex knows the better. Sonny says if there are problems with the deal. If so, he'll know Dex had nothing to do with it. Sonny says he'll take Dex to the warehouse where the Pikeman shipment will be so he can suss out any issues.

At the warehouse, Sonny and Dex are going over things when Dex spots a sniper and gets Sonny down as he fires.

