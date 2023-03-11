Skip to main content
45AADE28-F4B5-469B-93A1-CD14A0DA9B09
image caption
Peter Reckell

PROMO: Bo And Hope Return to Days of Our Lives (WATCH)

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of March 13 - 17, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo: 

We’ve got an exciting week of iconic returns this week! Let’s get into it…

Marlena (Deidre Hall) discovers an empty cryogenic cylinder and wonders who else is being held captive? Unbeknownst to them, Megan (Miranda Wilson) has been holding Bo (Peter Reckell) captive for the better part of eight years. She fell in love with him in high school and has never gotten over it. Further, Megan is in possession of the rare orchid that is the key to healing Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena. 

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Bitter Battles and Salacious Scandals Dominate The Headlines in Salem

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) returns to canvas and says there’s not a day that goes by when she doesn’t miss her beloved Bo. She also thinks Megan deserves everything that’s coming her way. It’s a plan and storyline decades in the making!

What are you looking forward to this next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

98232CE9-8341-4139-B339-47B12046462F
Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives Promo: Bo Takes Kayla to Victor’s Greek Compound

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Sarah is Stunned to Learn She’s Both Married And Pregnant

By Joshua BaldwinComment
FDF3BD14-8263-42C6-824D-0D34C746EE58
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: John And Steve Are Stunned When They Run Into Hope

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1905
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Bo And Hope Reunite

By Joshua BaldwinComment