Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of March 13 - 17, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

We’ve got an exciting week of iconic returns this week! Let’s get into it…

Marlena (Deidre Hall) discovers an empty cryogenic cylinder and wonders who else is being held captive? Unbeknownst to them, Megan (Miranda Wilson) has been holding Bo (Peter Reckell) captive for the better part of eight years. She fell in love with him in high school and has never gotten over it. Further, Megan is in possession of the rare orchid that is the key to healing Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) returns to canvas and says there’s not a day that goes by when she doesn’t miss her beloved Bo. She also thinks Megan deserves everything that’s coming her way. It’s a plan and storyline decades in the making!

What are you looking forward to this next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers promos!