Summer and Sally are hanging out at Society talking about Nicholas. Summer is retailing Sally with stories from her childhood. She says her dad never yelled but would give her a look that made her know just how disappointed he was in her behavior. Sally correctly surmises Summer is meeting with her so she doesn’t disappoint her father. Summer confirms her suspicions.

Sally respects Summer’s honesty. They decide to put all their cards on the table and Sally asks if Summer still thinks she’s not good enough for Nicholas. Summer confirms these suspicions, as well. Summer follows up saying she’s always thought Sally and Adam were a better fit. She thought the two of them worked well together and made each other better. Further, she thinks Adam and Sally got into a lot less trouble together than they did separately.

Sally assumes Summer doesn’t think the same about her relationship with Nicholas as she did about her relationship with Adam. Summer is happy that her father is happy. If Sally is the woman who makes him happy, she’s good with it. That being said, the “Adam factor” still freaks her out, and now she’s pregnant with his baby. Summer wonders if the universe isn’t trying to tell Sally that she’s meant to be with Adam.

