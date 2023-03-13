On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Bad Day Club: Alex and Gwen get acquainted so they can commiserate. Gwen starts by explaining her annoyance with Xander trying to be good, and that he will never stop loving Sarah. They continue to take shots and review Gwen’s bad day with Xander. The conversation shifts to Alex’s bad day with CEO Maggie. Further, it was The Spectator’s Lady Whistleblower column that took him down. Though she approved the story, Gwen doesn’t understand why Alex’s sex life took him out of the job. They continue to drink and he explains his fight with Maggie over Bella magazine. Gwen kind of like that Alex goes after what he wants and the consequences be damned. They take another shot to their misery. Afterwards, Alex suggests they get out of there.

Titan: Xander realized he was leading Gwen on. He still has feelings for Sarah. Maggie encourages Xander to get over Sarah so he doesn’t end up alone. Maggie realizes Xander is unemployed and thinks maybe he should take over for Alex. She explains all her issues with Alex. Maggie didn’t want to become CEO and fire the only other Kiriakis on her first day. Maggie thinks Xander did a good job his first go around. Further, because she’s CEO, Victor doesn’t have a say about whom she hires and fires.

Julie’s Place: Li continues wooing Gabi as she continues to resist. Gabi thinks Li sounds delusional while he thinks he’s being hopeful. Li enjoys watching Gabi fall in love with her meal. It makes him reminisce about their last meal together… which ended in hot sex. Gabi admires Li’s persistence and he takes her hand. She calls for the check but Li has ordered dessert.

Shin Boarding House: Tripp confronts Johnny about using his hospital ID to get EJ’s test results. The hospital figured out what happened when Tripp went to retrieve his lost badge. Johnny admits to his wrong doing by saying he and Wendy were trying to help someone. Wendy is none too happy with being thrown under the bus. Johnny doubles down saying Tripp forced his hand by refusing to help him. Wendy refuses to let him off the hook and asks him to leave.

When they’re alone, Tripp apologizes for having to confront Johnny. Wendy is reminded of Allie telling her how reckless and impulsive Johnny can be. Tripp wanted everything to be perfect on his first day back at the hospital. He wanted to honor Kayla’s memory (just don’t hold another family member at knife point and you’ll be good). Wendy apologizes for Johnny’s actions and takes Tripp’s hand. Just as they are about to kiss, Gabi and Li return, soufflé in hand.

DiMera Mansion: Stefan and EJ continue their game of musical drugged drinks. They begin discussing business with Mr. Shin while also trading barbs with each other. EJ and Nicole leave Stefan alone with Mr. Shin to go check on things in the kitchen (or conspire about Stefan’s drugging).

Mr. Shin is surprised Stefan seems so on top of things and tells him about the earlier conversation with EJ. Stefan assures Mr. Shin he is perfectly fine. Just then, Nicole and EJ arrive back and he immediately begins to feel the impact of the drugs. EJ interrupts Stefan loudly throwing him under the bus, but what comes out is a referral to Mr. Shin as being “old” and not “deaf.” EJ immediately apologizes and takes full responsibility for his misstep with the press. He breaks up the tension by sending folks off to dinner. Nicole stays behind and thinks maybe EJ has been drugged. He brushes off Nicole’s concerns saying the drug should kick in with Stefan over dinner.

The group returns from dinner and Stefan offers to pour coffee which only EJ accepts. He immediately drugs the coffee and EJ switches them when Stefan is looking at art with Mr. Shin. Stefan returns the favor when EJ and Nicole are also looking at some of Stefano’s pieces (why wouldn’t EJ keep his cup with him?). EJ asks Stefan to show Mr. Shin Stefano’s sculpture leaving EJ and Nicole behind (Did anyone else think EJ would add more drugs to Stefan’s drink?).

Johnny arrives and finds his father acting rather outlandishly. Nicole tries to stop EJ but he gets up and introduces Johnny as the heir apparent to the DiMera throne. He continues saying Mr. Shin and Johnny will get along famously as long as he forgets about the whole devil possession thing. Nicole walks over and tries to escort EJ out of the room. EJ gets even more ridiculous and Johnny finally realizes something’s going on. Stefan pulls EJ aside saying he needs to make an excuse and go upstairs. EJ responds in an “I’m rubber and you’re glue” type of way before giving him a hard shove. Nicole makes an excuse for EJ and she and Johnny escort him out of the room. Stefan apologizes to Mr. Shin for his brother’s behavior.

Salem Inn: Gwen and Xander return to her room. She makes sure Leo isn’t around (his mere name annoys Alex) and then pours them both a nightcap. Alex is looking for another type of end of the evening activity.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Johnny Puts EJ in Stefan’s Line of Fire

Endings

Nicole and Johnny escort EJ upstairs. She outs everything in front of Johnny saying Stefan must have been on to their plan. EJ can’t imagine how he found out. Johnny admits all of this is his fault and explains what happened. EJ declares himself ruined and collapses onto the bed.

Mr. Shin thinks they should be worried about EJ. Stefan falsely defends his brother and then agrees with Mr. Shin. Stefan says EJ hasn’t been the same since Susan’s death. Mr. Shin thinks EJ and Stefan should no longer be co-CEOs.

Gabi enters looking like sex on a plate. She says this particular dessert is only to be enjoyed by Stefan after their six month contract is up. She’s going to retire to her bedroom and dream of Stefan ravaging her. Li is left feeling blue all by his lonesome.

Xander keeps trying to convince Maggie that maybe he’s not the best pick for the job. Before they leave, Xander thanks Maggie for her loyalty. She says she might very well ask for that loyalty in return very soon. Xander sends a quick text to Gwen apologizing for the day.

Alex makes a move but Gwen thinks maybe they should just enjoy their drinks. She gets the text from Xander and changes her mindset. She moves to Alex, rips opens his shirt, and gets down to business.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!