ET Canada Teases Special Celebrating Y&R's 50th Anniversary

The Young and the Restless isn't just America's number-one daytime drama; Canada also loves itself some Y&R! In advance of the soap's 50th anniversary, ET Canada host Cheryl Hickey previewed an upcoming Y&R special celebrating the occasion in an interview with The TV Watercooler.

Hickey filmed 26 interviews in just three days. One interview came with Y&R legend Eric Braeden (Victor), and she admitted she was a bit worried about meeting him. Hickey said:

I was a little nervous about it because we’ve never met before, and of course, I know what Victor’s like on the show, right? We all know! Some of the crew members were saying he was very much like his character but then some of the cast members shared that Eric’s the one who breaks into great gales of laughter over everyone else! Sure enough, when I do the interview, he broke out laughing over something that he said and he kept trying to snap back into the strait-laced Victor Newman persona we are used to, but he kept crying and laughing…I was also crying and laughing, so we had to stop the interview because neither of us could get it together. It went on for like 3 minutes! It was so wonderful, and I haven’t belly-laughed like that in years, so I can’t wait for people to see that! I truly believe this will become a viral moment.

Although the Newman Ranch is no more, the Newman home still has the bar cart used by Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) when she was drinking, Hickey pointed out. And that cart accompanied one of her favorite storylines, Hickey reminisced:

Oh my gosh, I think this is terrible to say, but I loved it when Nikki Newman was deep in her addiction. It was fascinating! I also loved it whenever they’d tease Nick [Joshua Morrow] and Sharon [Sharon Case] getting back together. I love that tension between them. Back when I was a teenager, I loved the Danny Romalotti [Michael Damian] concert.

In her chats with the cast, Hickey also discussed the late Kristoff St. John (Neil). She recalled:

We talked about Neil and the passing of Kristoff, and sort of how they dealt with that. It was really beautiful to see Kristoff’s pictures all over the set. He was everywhere. I thought that was a really lovely thing.

Furthermore, she teased additional digital content that will be exclusive to ETCanada.com.

The half-hour special ET Canada presents Still Young, Still Restless: 50 Years of Y&R will air on March 17 on Global (check your local listings for times). Fans will also be able to stream it live and on-demand on STACKTV and on the Global TV app.