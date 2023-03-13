Skip to main content
GH Sonny
image caption
Maurice Benard

General Hospital Promo: Big Trouble

This week on General Hospital, there's a new threat to Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his organization. But who is it?

On the docks, Dex (Evan Hofer) saves Sonny from a sniper's bullseye. Brick (Stephen A. Smith) tells Sonny that a very powerful enemy is out for him.

At Sonny's penthouse, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) wants to know how bad things are, and Sonny tells her he's not sure. 

Later, Sonny assures Carly (Laura Wright) he's going to find out who it is and put a stop to it. Will Sonny be able to fulfill his promise? Watch the promo below!

