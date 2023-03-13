On today’s General Hospital recap: Dex pushes Sonny down as the sniper takes a shot. Sonny and Dex fire back. Sonny makes a run for it and Dex is shot in the arm. Sonny returns and shoots the shooter, who is incapacitated but alive. Sonny is determined to find out who the shooter is.

Josslyn tells Carly that Dex has a plan to stop working for Sonny but doesn't give her mother details. Bobbie drops off Donna who's not feeling well. Carly heads to the hospital to pick up a prescription while Bobbie tells Josslyn about the 60th anniversary. Bobbie mentions asking people to perform at the Nurse's Ball, including Cameron but Josslyn says he may not be up to doing it.

Josslyn says she and Cameron have been growing apart for awhile. Bobbie says she's noticed a lightness with Josslyn and wonders if there is someone else but her granddaughter deflects. Bobbie says they need to celebrate the hospital to honor those they've lost like Lucy and Britt. Josslyn also mentions Uncle Luke.

Bobbie admits sometimes she doesn't believe Luke is really gone but knows he would have reached out if he were still alive. Bobbie knows it wasn't a random accident.

Victor gets checked out by a doctor for his wee little problem and runs into Liz and pushes for more information. Liz says she made a deal with the PCPD and told them everything, including his role. Victor demands to know what she told the police. When she tries to walk away, Victor grabs her by the arm, saying they aren't done talking.

Carly shows up and grabs Victor's arm, telling him to back off. Victor walks away with a parting shot at Liz. Liz thanks Carly for stepping in though she believes she had it under control. Carly wants to know what Victor was talking about

Liz updates Carly on Nikolas holding Esme hostage and her part in it. Carly admits she would have done the same thing. Carly understands Liz would do anything for her kids and is sorry Nikolas left her holding the bag. Carly tells Liz to be careful who she's loyal to because they won't necessarily be loyal back.

Liz says she can almost understand what her parents did and can now hold on to the good memories. Carly says she was hoping Liz would come to this point and pulls out the photo of Liz' parents she took. Carly offers to be there if Liz needs someone to talk to.

Dante drops Scout off at the mansion for Drew. He’s surprised when his daughter asks him about being with Carly all the time but Drew denies it. He calls Laura to ask for a meeting.

Ava is certain that Carly and Drew would go to prison for insider trading, and wonders if there is a part of Nina that loves this. Nina says her revenge against Carly has cost her so much, but Ava tells her to call the SEC. Drew interrupts to tell Nina he's thankful Liesl is stepping up. Drew tells her to take care of herself. After Drew leaves, Nina says Carly has been helpful to Millow and doesn't want to hurt her chances with Willow.

Drew meets with Laura to talk about the ELQ voting stocks and how he wants to buy them back from Charlotte. Laura says she can't sell him Valentin's shares.

The DNA results fall out of Cody's pocket. Mac finds it but not before Cody makes a grab for it. He claims he donated blood for money and it was just the paperwork. Mac offers to help Cody find work if he needs the money which doesn't sit well with Cody. Dante stops by as Mac leaves and he wonders about the tension between the two men. Dante pushes so Cody claims he doesn't deserve Mac in his life after what he's done. Dante pushes so Cody asks Dante to keep a secret and shows him the DNA results.

Felicia runs into Laura and Kevin who says he had to deal with Ryan's remains today. Felicia acknowledges how hard this must be for him. Laura says Kevin will privately spread Ryan's ashes.

Felicia and Laura discuss Lucy and how her "death" has impacted Mac and Kevin. Felicia wonders if it's time to bring the men into the loop. Laura says they need to check in with Robert and Anna before making a decision.

Felicia talks to Kevin who says he knows Ryan needed to be stopped. He knows Mac did the right thing, but Kevin’s still upset and doesn't want to mourn his brother. Felicia knows he's not mourning the serial killer who terrorized her but the young boy Ryan once was. Felicia said she went to the morgue to make sure Ryan was truly dead but she still couldn't forgive him.

Mac interrupts and admits he's been avoiding Kevin. He thinks Kevin blames him for killing Ryan but Kevin says he doesn't. Kevin says he's been avoiding them because he feels relief that they're all safe and it makes him feel guilty. Kevin says Ryan was his brother from birth but Mac is his brother from life. The two hug. (Holy crap, someone was cutting onions and sweeping up a lot of dust around here.)

The doctor returns and tells Victor they've found something concerning in his blood. He says there is a pathogen in his bloodstream and will be bringing Finn in for consultation.



