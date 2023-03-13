Jane Elliot Back to General Hospital April 17

Emma Samms isn't the only General Hospital vet coming back to Port Charles! Fresh off the news that Holly Sutton is returning, Soap Opera Digest reports that Jane Elliot will appear as Tracy Quartermaine once again starting April 17.

It was previously announced that GH legend Elliot would return for the show's 60th anniversary. Also in store for GH's 60th are an episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) and the return of the Nurses Ball.