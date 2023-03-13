Skip to main content
B&B Sheila
image caption
Kimberlin Brown

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Sheila Warns She's Not to be Counted Out

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, is Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) one step ahead of everyone? 

At Bill's (Don Diamont), he tells her they are two of a kind and not to forget it. 

At the cliff house, Katie (Heather Tom) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) she's scared. The Forrester heiress echoes her thoughts. 

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) continues to state how weird it is that his dad's in a relationship with Sheila. 

Meanwhile, the woman of the hour lets people know she's not one to underestimate.

Watch the promo below!

