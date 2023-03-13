Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) makes a stunning discovery.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) is in the spotlight.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) sets her trap.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) starts to side-eye Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) is troubled by her past.

Victoria: The Newman heiress pitches a proposal to Nate (Sean Dominic).

Lauren: The Fenmore's department store heiress (Tracey Bregman) challenges Phyllis.

Jack/Diane: The two (Peter Bergman and Susan Walters) tell Kyle (Michael Mealor) about their engagement. Later, watch for Jack to get a surprise guest staying at the Abbott house.

Nick/Adam: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) gives his little brother (Mark Grossman) a harsh reality check. Meanwhile, Adam continues to get under Nick's skin.

Jill: Mrs. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) puts out fires regarding Chancellor-Winters.