On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope tells Liam she respectfully disagrees with his opinion about the Thomas situation. She believes it’s different this time because Thomas lost everything (for a wee bit) and has been working with a therapist (we’re just going to take his word for that?) and now he’s all better and ready to resume his life as if nothing happened (for the love…). Liam looks rightfully dejected when he notes that Thomas always gets a pass.

Hope continues saying they are doing what’s best for Douglas by allowing him access to both his parents and showing how his parents can get along (they are, in fact, teaching Douglas that certain people are above the law and above consequences). She goes on to say she is so sorry to go back on her word, but she’s not sacrificing her career to punish Thomas (only her marriage). For some reason, Hope thinks Liam needs to trust her judgment (HAHAHAHAHAHAHA… say other funny things).

Liam asks if he can get a word in edgewise but is brutally rebuffed. She continues with the same song and dance about how Thomas was the only option to save her job (I’m losing patience with this narrative) and she basically wants him to accept her decision without comment. A beaten down Liam says he will accept her decision. He follows up saying he loves her more than anything but he’s scared. He refuses to let Thomas be the thing that comes between them. She bursts into tears and thanks him for understanding.

