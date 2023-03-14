On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope arrives home to see Liam just as Wyatt exited. He explains how he filled Wyatt in on the latest events. Wyatt and Liam were both shocked by Steffy’s willingness to rehire Thomas. Hope continues to defend the action by saying Steffy wasn’t the only one pushing for Thomas to return to Forrester Creations. Liam continues to talk forcing Hope into silence as he says he’s sorry she had to make a decision that would hurt her Hope For The Future line.

Hope finally speaks saying she saw Douglas at Forrester. He misses them and wants to return to life with them at the cabin. When Liam wonders what changed Douglas’ mind, Hope explains he saw her with Thomas. Liam (shockingly) misinterprets thinking he was around when Hope told Thomas he wasn’t coming back to HFTF. Hope scrambles because she has something unpleasant to say and knows Liam will be unwell. Despite respecting Liam’s opinion and understanding what they agreed upon, Hope changed her mind and agreed to bring Thomas back on board. LIAM. IS. NOT HAPPY.

