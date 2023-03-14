Skip to main content
00269F9A-9110-4071-A2A8-1AC27BC59997
image caption
Annika Noelle

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Tells Liam The Unthinkable

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 13, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Hope arrives home to see Liam just as Wyatt exited. He explains how he filled Wyatt in on the latest events. Wyatt and Liam were both shocked by Steffy’s willingness to rehire Thomas. Hope continues to defend the action by saying Steffy wasn’t the only one pushing for Thomas to return to Forrester Creations. Liam continues to talk forcing Hope into silence as he says he’s sorry she had to make a decision that would hurt her Hope For The Future line.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Wyatt Urges Liam to Stand His Ground

Hope finally speaks saying she saw Douglas at Forrester. He misses them and wants to return to life with them at the cabin. When Liam wonders what changed Douglas’ mind, Hope explains he saw her with Thomas. Liam (shockingly) misinterprets thinking he was around when Hope told Thomas he wasn’t coming back to HFTF. Hope scrambles because she has something unpleasant to say and knows Liam will be unwell. Despite respecting Liam’s opinion and understanding what they agreed upon, Hope changed her mind and agreed to bring Thomas back on board. LIAM. IS. NOT HAPPY. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1580
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Tells Liam About Xander’s Return

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2154
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Gaslights Liam

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0134
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Liam and Hope Divorce

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1042
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Liam Pleads His Case to Hope

By Joshua BaldwinComment