Former One Life to Live star Forbes March (ex-Nash Brennan) was arrested on March 2 in Hudson County, New York. Deadline reports that the actor, who also appeared on All My Children as Scott Chandler and As the World Turns as Mason Jarvis, was charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing a diner's used cooking oil.

March and another man, Oscar Guardado, allegedly siphoned the oil from a tank owned by Buffalo Biodiesel from behind Michael's Diner, located in Ulster. Both March and Guardado have since been released; it's expected that they'll report to the Town of Ulster Court down the road to answer the charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

The Ulster Police Department has stated that the cooking oil in question is valued at over $1,000. Biofuel can be obtained by utilizing used cooking oil; in the Northeastern United States, in particular, notes Deadline, theft of used cooking oil has escalated in tandem with the cost of fuel. March currently runs a firewood delivery company in the Catskill Mountains.