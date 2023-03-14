DAYS Scribe Ron Carlivati Teases Hope and Bo Returning: "You Won’t Want to Miss it"

Days of Our Lives is giving fans a heck of a treat this month: the return of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso)! Head writer Ron Carlivati sat down with Soap Opera Digest to talk about the super couple's super-exciting comeback.

What can fans expect to see their fan-favorite characters doing? Carlivati explained:

We pick up Hope where we left her off. She had gone through this whole experience with Harris Michaels, finding out that he was in league with Megan Hathaway [Miranda Wilson], and we ended her on BEYOND SALEM, like, 'I have to bring Megan Hathaway to justice. I have to find her and make her pay.' So Hope is on this quest to find Megan and it involves her having to deal with Harris [Steve Burton] again because he may have a clue that she needs. She’s loath to get involved with him again because they had this cat-and-mouse relationship for all that time — and he tried to kill her.

Meanwhile, Bo is still under Megan's thumb. Carlivati continued:

We know that Bo is floating around out there somewhere in Megan’s clutches, but we have no idea the condition that he has awakened in. The last we saw Bo, he was dying of a brain tumor and now he’s alive, but where is he and what condition is he in? So the whole idea is that Hope is on a collision course with Bo and she’s unaware of it, but the audience knows.

Asked how he would summarize what's to come, the scribe dished: