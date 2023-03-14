WATCH: Mark Consuelos Announces First Live With Kelly and Mark Airdate (VIDEO)

As of April 17, Live with Kelly and Ryan is going to become Live with Kelly and Mark. On the Oscars champagne carpet with Vanessa Hudgens, incoming Live co-host Mark Consuelos shared:

I am so excited. I start the show on April 17, which is a Monday. I couldn't be more honored and excited.

RELATED: WATCH: Ryan Seacrest OUT, Mark Consuelos IN at Live With Kelly (VIDEO)

Exiting co-host Ryan Seacrest expressed his appreciation and love for remaining co-host Kelly Ripa, as well as Consuelos. Seacrest, whose last day on the chatfest will be Friday, April 14, said of the show's changing title:

I think they change the sign over the weekend.

Consuelos joked:

Oh, it's already changed.

Watch the announcement below.