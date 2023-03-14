Skip to main content
Screenshot 2023-03-14 at 9.53.12 AM
image caption
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Vanessa Hudgens

WATCH: Mark Consuelos Announces First Live With Kelly and Mark Airdate (VIDEO)

As of April 17, Live with Kelly and Ryan is going to become Live with Kelly and Mark. On the Oscars champagne carpet with Vanessa Hudgens, incoming Live co-host Mark Consuelos shared:

I am so excited. I start the show on April 17, which is a Monday. I couldn't be more honored and excited.

RELATED: WATCH: Ryan Seacrest OUT, Mark Consuelos IN at Live With Kelly (VIDEO)

Exiting co-host Ryan Seacrest expressed his appreciation and love for remaining co-host Kelly Ripa, as well as Consuelos. Seacrest, whose last day on the chatfest will be Friday, April 14, said of the show's changing title: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

I think they change the sign over the weekend.

Consuelos joked:

Oh, it's already changed.

Watch the announcement below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Talk Shows

WATCH: Ryan Seacrest OUT, Mark Consuelos IN at Live With Kelly (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Live with Kelly and Mark
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Dish New Season of 'Live' (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, The View
Talk Shows

New Seasons of Live With Kelly and Mark and The View to Debut Sept. 3

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kelly Ripa Gets Excited About Mark Consuelos' "Sexy" Announcement

By Carly SilverComment