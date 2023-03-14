On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis is sitting with Lauren when Jack and Phyllis approach. Phyllis is embarrassed but admits Jeremy Stark approached her about being involved in his scheme but she turned him down. Diane is rightfully suspect of Phyllis’ “admission.” Phyllis goes on to say she now understands how dangerous Jeremy is and doesn’t want him in any of their lives (that look Lauren shoots Phyllis is everything). She also admits how much her fight with Diane cost her and she’s working hard to make amends (again, Lauren is looking at Phyllis like, “girl, please”). Phyllis decides she’s done now and wants Jack and Diane to go enjoy their dinner. With that, they have a seat.

Lauren looks at Phyllis and applauds her performance. She looks her square in the eyes and asks her what the hell she’s up to. Phyllis looks her friend dead in the eyes and says she wishes Diane and Jack nothing by happiness. She then shoots a menacing glare across the room at the couple.

