Nate is comforting Elena as she’s worried about their relationship. He knows he lost his way before with Devon and Lily, but he’s back (and lying) now that he’s settled at Newman. Nate goes on to say he knows he’s been working (and playing) a lot, but it’s all for their future (really?). Just then, Nate gets a call from Victoria that he “must take.”

Victoria is calling from Crimson Lights and apologizes for interrupting his evening. Audra told her Nate was headed out to spend time with Elena, but then she ran into Elena at Crimson Lights. She indicated she was going home to rest. Victoria thought Nate might have some time to meet for a drink to discuss some aspects of the McCall acquisition. Nate very loudly says Elena is in the office with him so he doesn’t have time because they are about to go home. They agree they will meet in the morning. Elena smiles because Nate pretended to put her first. Victoria scowls because she didn’t get her way.

