General Hospital will welcome a famous face in the near future. Soap Opera Digest reports that Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown, well-known for her roles on Community and A Black Lady Sketch Show, will guest on GH to honor real-life friend Sonya Eddy (Epiphany).

No word yet on who Brown will play in the tribute episode, slated to air March 29. She previously appeared on GH as a reporter named Lois. When Eddy passed away in 2022, Brown posted a tribute on Instagram about the bond they'd shared since 2003. Read the touching tribute below.